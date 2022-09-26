KeyCorp [KEY] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $20

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 09/23/22, posting a -0.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.42. The company report on September 21, 2022 that KEYCORP RAISES ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 6.25 PERCENT.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 6.25 percent from 5.5 percent, effective tomorrow, September 22, 2022.

About KeyCorpKeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17526808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 3.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $15.46 billion, with 932.66 million shares outstanding and 928.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.56M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 17526808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 220 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.90.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.20, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 20.98 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $12,941 million, or 86.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,202,955, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 83,176,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 70,776,340 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 52,495,773 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 664,857,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,129,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,009,628 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,256,946 shares during the same period.