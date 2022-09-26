HSBC Securities slashes price target on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] – find out why.

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] traded at a low on 09/23/22, posting a -5.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.05. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Temu Announces Start of Halloween Countdown Special With Hard-to-Beat Prices.

Temu kickstarts Halloween Countdown Special with promotional discounts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10989056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinduoduo Inc. stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $80.24 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 910.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.41M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 10989056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $86.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.02.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.49, while it was recorded at 63.58 for the last single week of trading, and 52.52 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 51.74%.

Insider trade positions for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $17,247 million, or 24.00% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,100,104, which is approximately -3.395% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,861,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -1.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 50,240,560 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 36,467,001 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 200,502,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,209,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,152,653 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,379 shares during the same period.