Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $18

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.27 during the day while it closed the day at $12.16. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise names Regina E. Dugan, technology leader and former DARPA director, to Board of Directors.

Dugan joins HPE Board with 30 years of advanced technology development, engineering and business leadership experience.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Regina E. Dugan, president and CEO of Wellcome Leap, a U.S. non-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation for the benefit of human health, has been appointed to HPE’s Board of Directors, effective today. Dugan will also serve as a member of the Board’s Technology Committee.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock has also loss -6.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPE stock has declined by -13.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.68% and lost -22.89% year-on date.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $15.96 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 13525955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HPE stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.31 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 12.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.25 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 6.72%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,002 million, or 86.00% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,918,086, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,232,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.26 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 58,060,378 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 58,559,592 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 952,603,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,069,223,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,732,467 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 12,310,599 shares during the same period.