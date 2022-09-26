For Chevron Corporation [CVX], Analyst sees a rise to $202. What next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.47%. The company report on September 25, 2022 that Chevron and MOECO to Collaborate on Advanced Geothermal Technology.

Agreement could help unlock Japan’s significant geothermal potential.

Chevron New Energies International Pte, Ltd. (Chevron), and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO) today announced the signing of a Joint Collaboration Agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 44.68%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.51. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $303.19 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 13889992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $182.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $183 to $167, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.48, while it was recorded at 153.57 for the last single week of trading, and 150.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 13.82%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $201,473 million, or 71.70% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,915,625, which is approximately -2.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 161,440,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.37 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.86 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,460 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 68,146,861 shares. Additionally, 1,420 investors decreased positions by around 54,358,067 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 1,269,169,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,391,674,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,668,561 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,719,684 shares during the same period.