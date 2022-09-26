For B2Gold Corp. [BTG], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] loss -4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $2.98 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2022 that B2Gold Completes Acquisition of Oklo Resources Limited and its Extensive Land Package near the Fekola Mine.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE-American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) (“Oklo”). B2Gold has acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares of Oklo (the “Oklo Shares”) in consideration for 0.0206 of a common share of B2Gold (each whole share, a “B2Gold Share”) and A$0.0525 in cash for each Oklo Share held. On closing, B2Gold issued 10,742,814 B2Gold Shares to Oklo shareholders, representing approximately 1% of the B2Gold Shares on an undiluted basis, and paid aggregate cash consideration of approximately A$27.4 million to Oklo shareholders.

The acquisition of Oklo provides B2Gold with an additional landholding of 1,405 km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa, including the Dandoko Project (550 km2), which now forms part of the Fekola Complex. The Dandoko Project is located on a subparallel, north-trending structure east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, approximately 25 kilometers from the Fekola Mine and approximately 25 kilometers from the Anaconda area. B2Gold is currently conducting a 2022 Mali drill program of approximately 161,000 meters with a budget of approximately US$35 million.

B2Gold Corp. represents 1.07 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.20 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $2.96 to $3.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 12219074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $1,708 million, or 67.65% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,137,579, which is approximately -0.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,043,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.37 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $108.21 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 13.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 37,704,484 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 22,546,873 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 512,872,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,123,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,167,078 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,121,734 shares during the same period.