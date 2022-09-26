Exane BNP Paribas lifts Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $43.43 during the day while it closed the day at $43.29. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 7, 2022.

Marvell Technology Inc. stock has also loss -6.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRVL stock has declined by -10.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.31% and lost -50.52% year-on date.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $37.11 billion, with 850.90 million shares outstanding and 847.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 11280922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $74.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $63, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MRVL stock trade performance evaluation

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.90, while it was recorded at 44.74 for the last single week of trading, and 62.10 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.24. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 42.14%.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,306 million, or 86.20% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 124,827,357, which is approximately 3.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,091,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -8.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 65,014,883 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 49,459,401 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 585,600,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,074,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,385,873 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 6,694,029 shares during the same period.