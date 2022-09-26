Energy Transfer LP [ET] Is Currently -6.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price plunged by -6.89 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Energy Transfer and Enable 2021 Schedule K-3s Now Available.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. In addition, Energy Transfer LP announced that the 2021 Schedule K-3 for Enable Midstream Partners, LP, who merged with ET on December 2, 2021, is also available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.energytransfer.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

A sum of 59855199 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.16M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $11.05 and dropped to a low of $10.42 until finishing in the latest session at $10.54.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.08. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.75. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,712 million, or 44.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 186,665,613, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 92,975,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $979.96 million in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $653.34 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 28.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 79,617,728 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 99,760,752 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,026,713,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,206,092,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,908,925 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,586,951 shares during the same period.