Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -91.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] traded at a low on 09/23/22, posting a -33.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.04. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Fashion Brand Sets Sights on New Age of Metaverse Commerce as Color World Boosts Online Digital Spending.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that the Asian fashion brand, Unbounded Human, will officially begin selling its clothing on the ColorWorld Metaverse platform (“Color World”). Focused on the oriental style, Unbounded Human not only aspires to expand globally but also has its eyes on the future developments of Color World. The fashion brand will become the first of its kind on the platform.

Unbounded Human is committed to creating fashion items that balance comfort and luxury while taking into account professionalism and design. It seeks for each item to become a versatile or even a cultural mainstay item in people’s closets, following and integrating trends in order to create even newer trends belonging to the orient aesthetic. As the brand continues to mature, its focus is now on the metaverse commerce era. At the heart of this cooperation with Color Star is Color World, a metaverse platform featuring artificial intelligence and celebrity entertainment that has more than one million users worldwide. To businesses, this means that Color World will bring its own traffic to them. Nowadays, the phrase “traffic is king” is even more crucial to making a profit, and it just so happens that Color Star’s metaverse platform can provide the traffic. It is imperative for offline brands who want to seize the opportunity in the ever-changing digital commerce landscape to find itself a platform with plenty of traffic and popularity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 119826775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at 25.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.47%.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $12.86 million, with 191.76 million shares outstanding and 160.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.34M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 119826775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.86. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -63.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.15 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1149, while it was recorded at 0.0622 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2373 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 398,752, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.47% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 146,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly -33.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 620,985 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 695,311 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 410,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,145 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 546,543 shares during the same period.