Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] – find out why.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.08%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Remains #1 Canadian LP in High Margin Global Medical Cannabis Revenues; International Medical Cannabis Net Revenue Increased 35.4% from Q4 2021 and 70.3% from Fiscal 2021.

Reiterates Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Run Rate by December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -80.49%. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $376.50 million, with 248.97 million shares outstanding and 155.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 11146194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.08. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5122, while it was recorded at 1.3180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0281 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.48 and a Gross Margin at -73.36. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.16.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.61. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$392,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 32.02% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,526,850, which is approximately 6.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,118,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.54 million in ACB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.93 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 613.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 16,038,090 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,822,551 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 30,463,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,323,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,899,254 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 519,932 shares during the same period.