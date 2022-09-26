Canaccord Genuity lifts Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] price plunged by -7.61 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp Expands Wyoming Hub and Spoke ISR Platform with Additional Resources and Filing of S-K 1300 Report.

NYSE American: UEC.

This filing marks the largest S-K 1300 uranium resources reported in the United States combining UEC’s recently acquired Uranium One Americas, Inc. (“U1A”) and Anfield Energy assets together with the Reno Creek Project.

A sum of 14381681 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.64M shares. Uranium Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $3.50 and dropped to a low of $3.20 until finishing in the latest session at $3.28.

The one-year UEC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.08. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.46. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $455 million, or 45.30% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,058,991, which is approximately -2.455% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,679,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.27 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.02 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 35,844,241 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 33,590,957 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 69,229,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,664,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,867,401 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 13,697,203 shares during the same period.