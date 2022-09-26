BofA Securities lifts Tellurian Inc. [TELL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -40.76%. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Tellurian updates financing process for Driftwood LNG.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that it has updated its Driftwood LNG financing strategy to prioritize securing equity partners. Part of this strategy includes introducing flexibility in its liquefied natural gas portfolio with the termination of two current sales and purchase agreements.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “The potential corporate and strategic partners we are seeking may want liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes that they can sell globally and now we have some capacity to offer that option. We have made good progress on our construction plan and will continue funding that with our cash and operating cash flow.”.

Over the last 12 months, TELL stock dropped by -33.71%. The one-year Tellurian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.56. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.58 billion, with 534.52 million shares outstanding and 489.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.41M shares, TELL stock reached a trading volume of 77469035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.76. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -49.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.13 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $603 million, or 46.20% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,558,395, which is approximately 60.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 36,631,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.72 million in TELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.66 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 25.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 82,042,394 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 24,464,254 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 151,186,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,692,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,870,974 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 14,130,340 shares during the same period.