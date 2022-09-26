BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on EQT Corporation [EQT] – find out why.

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] plunged by -$3.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.68 during the day while it closed the day at $41.26. The company report on September 23, 2022 that PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

EQT Corporation stock has also loss -10.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has inclined by 17.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.22% and gained 89.18% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $16.51 billion, with 369.87 million shares outstanding and 368.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 10500772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $72 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.34, while it was recorded at 45.04 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 58.97%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,941 million, or 96.80% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $973.79 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 64,181,381 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 51,050,930 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 246,890,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,122,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,268,011 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,856,952 shares during the same period.