Bernstein slashes price target on CSX Corporation [CSX] – find out why.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -3.12% or -0.89 points to close at $27.68 with a heavy trading volume of 23835535 shares. The company report on September 19, 2022 that CSX Promotes Rail Safety during National “Rail Safety Week”.

CSX Rail Safety Commemorative Locomotive.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will join Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), to conduct the sixth annual Rail Safety Week campaign to educate and empower the public to make safe decisions around trains and railroad tracks. We will be partnering with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), other Class 1 railroads, Amtrak, commuter rail-service providers and law enforcement agencies to improve safety awareness around tracks and trains. Through public events, digital billboards and social media messages during the week of September 19-25, CSX will work to reduce the number of grade crossing and trespass incidents in communities across its 26-state network.

It opened the trading session at $28.54, the shares rose to $28.59 and dropped to $27.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded -24.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.54M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 23835535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.45 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.89, while it was recorded at 28.95 for the last single week of trading, and 33.45 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 12.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $44,291 million, or 76.70% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,383,863, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,382,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.03 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -20.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 121,775,420 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 147,140,624 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,331,202,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,600,118,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,105,092 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 10,679,716 shares during the same period.