Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is 75.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.16%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Antero Resources Announces Early Tender Results of Tender Offer For its 2029 Notes.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero” or the “Company”) today announced the early results of the previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash an amount of the Company’s 7.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (such notes, the “Maximum Tender Notes,” and such offer, the “Maximum Tender Offer”) equal to the difference between $300,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Any and All Notes”) accepted for purchase in the Company’s previously announced cash tender offer for the Any and All Notes (such offer, the “Any and All Offer,” together with the Maximum Tender Offer, the “Offers,” and such difference, the “Maximum Tender Offer Cap”). The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated as of August 4, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2022 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), an aggregate principal amount of $284,733,000 of Maximum Tender Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The deadline for holders to validly withdraw tenders of Maximum Tender Notes was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2022, and was not extended. The Company intends to accept for purchase $118,344,000 of the Maximum Tender Notes (the “Accepted Notes”) using a proration factor of approximately 41.56% and to make payment for Accepted Notes on August 19, 2022.

Select terms of the early tender results are described in the table below.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock rose by 72.16%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.62. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.28 billion, with 310.54 million shares outstanding and 269.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 11627164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $52.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.16. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -28.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.68, while it was recorded at 34.98 for the last single week of trading, and 30.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,632 million, or 81.60% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,413,051, which is approximately 32.82% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,130,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $833.71 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $400.48 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -38.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 52,340,440 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 54,300,426 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 141,726,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,367,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,252,449 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,998,102 shares during the same period.