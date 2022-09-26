Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] moved up 12.13: Why It’s Important

Amprius Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AMPX] closed the trading session at $12.94 on 09/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.42, while the highest price level was $15.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, AMPX reached to a volume of 13104979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amprius Technologies Inc. is set at 7.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 250.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 68.47.

AMPX stock trade performance evaluation

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading.