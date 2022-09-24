Wall Street Analyst Initiated Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.98%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office Invites Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Into Due Diligence.

Eos invited into full due diligence after completing Part II loan application process.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it has been invited to the due diligence stage of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program under the Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy solicitation.

Over the last 12 months, EOSE stock dropped by -86.08%. The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.66. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.40 million, with 56.02 million shares outstanding and 29.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 2964855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.98. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2263.75 and a Gross Margin at -911.18. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2701.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 70.80% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,708,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in EOSE stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $4.85 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 6,241,406 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,568,303 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,762,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,572,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,492,106 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,441,415 shares during the same period.