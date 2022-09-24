PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Stock trading around $38.91 per share: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] loss -1.09% or -0.43 points to close at $38.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3079560 shares. The company report on September 19, 2022 that PulteGroup’s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for October 25, 2022.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

It opened the trading session at $39.04, the shares rose to $39.70 and dropped to $38.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHM points out that the company has recorded -12.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 3079560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $41 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $41, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.25, while it was recorded at 39.65 for the last single week of trading, and 45.70 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $8,162 million, or 94.00% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,981,980, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,261,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $866.18 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $420.55 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -7.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 16,134,648 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 15,628,821 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 178,012,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,775,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,664,960 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,436 shares during the same period.