Morgan Stanley lifts Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] closed the trading session at $2.00 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.89, while the highest price level was $2.03. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Sharecare expands life sciences product suite with comprehensive solutions to support patient education and improve the care journey.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced nine new digital solutions designed to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health. Created in response to emerging consumer trends and behaviors, these innovations support efforts to bridge gaps between people and quality care.

Sharecare’s 2023 life sciences product suite is comprised of dynamic tools that enable people to not only improve their health and understanding of conditions impacting their lives, but also engage effectively with their healthcare providers to achieve optimal outcomes from their treatment plans. These offerings, which are customized to reach people and caregivers impacted by specific conditions, are purpose-built to support and enable patient-to-provider discussions, while simultaneously educating and motivating individuals. Available to reserve now for 2023 marketing campaigns, the newest life sciences innovations from Sharecare include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.46 percent and weekly performance of 16.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SHCR reached to a volume of 2948059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

SHCR stock trade performance evaluation

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.96. With this latest performance, SHCR shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.31 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.75, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200 million, or 36.10% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 16,395,864, which is approximately 81.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,995,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.99 million in SHCR stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $18.0 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 43,152,547 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,271,203 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,438,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,862,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,781,908 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,201,538 shares during the same period.