Market cap of Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] reaches 1.54B – now what?

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] slipped around -1.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.57 at the close of the session, down -6.89%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Talos Energy Announces Strategic Acquisition of EnVen Energy, Increasing Operational Scale and Improving Financial Profile Through the Addition of Oil-Weighted, Deepwater Assets with Significant Infrastructure.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced the execution of definitive agreements to acquire EnVen Energy Corporation (“EnVen”), a private operator in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, for $1.1 billion1. The strategic transaction expands Talos’s Gulf of Mexico operations with high margin, oil-weighted assets, is accretive to Talos shareholders on 2023E Free Cash Flow per Share2 and is immediately de-leveraging.

Consideration for the transaction consists of 43.8 million Talos shares and $212.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of EnVen’s net debt upon closing, currently estimated at approximately $50.0 million at year-end 2022. Following the transaction, Talos shareholders will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company and EnVen’s equity holders will own the remaining 34%. The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company’s Board of Directors. Closing is expected by year end 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Talos Energy Inc. stock is now 79.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TALO Stock saw the intraday high of $19.65 and lowest of $17.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.49, which means current price is +93.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 2837487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $27.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TALO stock performed recently?

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.36. With this latest performance, TALO shares dropped by -14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.73, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.99 and a Gross Margin at +40.45. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53.

Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]

There are presently around $1,344 million, or 94.00% of TALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 12,291,914, which is approximately -39.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,807,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.75 million in TALO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.69 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly 29.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 16,219,422 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 15,146,026 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,107,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,472,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,349,487 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,881 shares during the same period.