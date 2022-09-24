Market cap of Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] reaches 7.17M – now what?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] price surged by 10.83 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Cosmos Health Signs an Agreement with Virax Biolabs to Distribute Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detections Kits in Europe.

“We are enthusiastic about the combination of Virax Biolabs’ strong distribution and Cosmos’ considerable knowledge of the market, in order to make these important and convenient testing tools a success” stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health. “Based on our conversations with our customers, we see a demand for fast and conducive testing methods for Monkeypox Virus. We view this agreement as a first step in a longstanding relationship with Virax”.

A sum of 4272118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3099 and dropped to a low of $0.234 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

COSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.55. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -29.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3627, while it was recorded at 0.2919 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7227 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cosmos Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 776,570, which is approximately 51671.333% of the company’s market cap and around 29.16% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 675,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in COSM stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $23000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly 444.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 1,602,181 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 766,002 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 748,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,619,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,312 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 766,002 shares during the same period.