Market Analysts see Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] loss -5.03% on the last trading session, reaching $27.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Lithium Americas Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with Green Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:GT1) (“GT1”) to advance a common goal of developing an integrated lithium chemical supply chain in North America.

Lithium Americas Corp. represents 134.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.18 billion with the latest information. LAC stock price has been found in the range of $27.11 to $29.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 2428021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $37.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LAC shares from 30 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.47. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.57, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.21 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.10 and a Current Ratio set at 44.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $847 million, or 25.53% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 6,345,353, which is approximately 152.308% of the company’s market cap and around 16.82% of the total institutional ownership; HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., holding 3,323,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.33 million in LAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.46 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 1.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,878,313 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,962,386 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 11,314,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,155,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,717,110 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,500,445 shares during the same period.