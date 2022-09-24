Goldman slashes price target on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] – find out why.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $86.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Ross Stores Reports Second Quarter Earnings.

Provides Second Half and Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 of $1.11 on net income of $385 million. These results compare to $1.39 per share on net earnings of $494 million for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior year period. Comparable store sales were down 7% on top of a robust 15% gain in the second quarter of 2021, which was the strongest period of last year.

Ross Stores Inc. represents 344.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.82 billion with the latest information. ROST stock price has been found in the range of $86.015 to $88.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 3671904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $98.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $145 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROST stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 130 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33.

Trading performance analysis for ROST stock

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.56, while it was recorded at 88.75 for the last single week of trading, and 91.76 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $26,970 million, or 92.20% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 49,657,768, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,566,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.39 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 32,235,839 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 26,898,494 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 252,334,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,468,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,718,975 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,389,331 shares during the same period.