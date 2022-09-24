Evercore ISI slashes price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAT] – find out why.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAT] loss -5.56% or -0.59 points to close at $10.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2605039 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today that members of the management team will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Presentation Information: Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ on-demand presentation will be live starting Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $10.60, the shares rose to $10.72 and dropped to $9.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHAT points out that the company has recorded -28.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 260.31K shares, PHAT reached to a volume of 2605039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHAT shares is $39.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $40 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PHAT stock.

Trading performance analysis for PHAT stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, PHAT shares gained by 11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.39.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAT]

There are presently around $281 million, or 73.30% of PHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHAT stocks are: FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,827,415, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD, holding 2,450,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.56 million in PHAT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $20.51 million in PHAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PHAT] by around 3,881,981 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 7,096,756 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,026,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,005,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHAT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,244 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,018,231 shares during the same period.