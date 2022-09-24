Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell -41.52% so far this year. What now?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] closed the trading session at $19.59 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.195, while the highest price level was $19.78. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.52 percent and weekly performance of -6.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, DEI reached to a volume of 2806888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.46.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.49, while it was recorded at 20.41 for the last single week of trading, and 28.09 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 33.11%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,362 million, or 99.40% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,006,265, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,280,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.7 million in DEI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $223.67 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly -3.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 14,798,843 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 12,261,805 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 144,546,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,606,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,254 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,033,464 shares during the same period.