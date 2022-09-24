Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $160

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] slipped around -1.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $107.41 at the close of the session, down -1.27%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Digital Realty Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of carrier and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that its operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P. (the “operating partnership”), has priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 5.550% notes due 2028. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the operating partnership and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. The notes were issued at 99.918% of par value, with a coupon of 5.550% and will mature on January 15, 2028.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership’s global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s intention to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt, or the redemption, repurchase, repayment or retirement of outstanding equity and debt securities, or a combination of the foregoing.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -39.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLR Stock saw the intraday high of $108.26 and lowest of $106.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 178.22, which means current price is +1.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 2993913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $154.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $150 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $155, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DLR stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 195 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.92 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.67, while it was recorded at 109.84 for the last single week of trading, and 139.27 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 24.38%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $29,623 million, or 97.90% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,944,312, which is approximately -1.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,018,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in DLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -0.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

518 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 16,116,953 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 13,043,673 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 246,631,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,792,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,849,621 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,623 shares during the same period.