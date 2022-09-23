Zymergen Inc. [ZY] fell -60.99% so far this year. What now?

Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ: ZY] traded at a high on 09/22/22, posting a 1.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.61. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Ginkgo to Acquire Zymergen.

Acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of Ginkgo’s innovative horizontal synthetic biology platform.

Expect integration of Zymergen’s complementary automation, software, and data science tools as well as biological assets to significantly enhance the capacity, capabilities, and efficiency of Ginkgo’s platform for its diverse customer base and enable new growth opportunities across many end markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2493459 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zymergen Inc. stands at 7.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.45%.

The market cap for ZY stock reached $283.65 million, with 103.48 million shares outstanding and 97.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ZY reached a trading volume of 2493459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zymergen Inc. [ZY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZY shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Zymergen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Zymergen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymergen Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

How has ZY stock performed recently?

Zymergen Inc. [ZY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, ZY shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Zymergen Inc. [ZY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymergen Inc. [ZY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1943.13 and a Gross Margin at -440.02. Zymergen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2160.81.

Zymergen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymergen Inc. go to 20.30%.

Insider trade positions for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]

There are presently around $150 million, or 60.60% of ZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 26,614,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,456,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 million in ZY stocks shares; and TRUE VENTURE PARTNERS IV, L.L.C., currently with $7.89 million in ZY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymergen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ:ZY] by around 6,162,245 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,948,240 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,538,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,648,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,098,883 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,259,014 shares during the same period.