why Lennar Corporation [LEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.25

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $77.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

Lennar Corporation represents 289.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.40 billion with the latest information. LEN stock price has been found in the range of $76.30 to $78.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 4757370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $89.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LEN shares from 83 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.27, while it was recorded at 76.90 for the last single week of trading, and 85.88 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.86.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $18,540 million, or 95.90% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,187,618, which is approximately 0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,628,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in LEN stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.15 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 19,689,476 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 17,734,246 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 202,020,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,444,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,767,774 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,420 shares during the same period.