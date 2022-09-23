why Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.75

Freshpet Inc. [NASDAQ: FRPT] price surged by 15.88 percent to reach at $6.23. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference.

Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference.

The presentation will be on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed over the Internet and hosted on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.freshpet.com.

A sum of 3297987 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Freshpet Inc. shares reached a high of $48.66 and dropped to a low of $37.92 until finishing in the latest session at $45.47.

The one-year FRPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.84. The average equity rating for FRPT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRPT shares is $65.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Freshpet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Freshpet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $70, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on FRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshpet Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71.

FRPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, FRPT shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.46, while it was recorded at 41.21 for the last single week of trading, and 75.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freshpet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +35.25. Freshpet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.87.

Freshpet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,445 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,219,285, which is approximately 10.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 4,075,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.32 million in FRPT stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $166.91 million in FRPT stock with ownership of nearly 56.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshpet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Freshpet Inc. [NASDAQ:FRPT] by around 11,344,881 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 4,672,634 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,752,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,769,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRPT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,431,463 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 321,487 shares during the same period.