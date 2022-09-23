Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. What else is Wall St. saying

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.79%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that DuPont to Host Virtual Line of Business Teach-in: Safety Solutions.

Leland Weaver, President of DuPont’s Water & Protection segment, will host a virtual teach-in presentation related to the Safety Solutions line of business on Wednesday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont Investor Relations webpage. Replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, DD stock dropped by -23.11%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.82. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.85 billion, with 505.40 million shares outstanding and 492.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 2415865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $75.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.88, while it was recorded at 53.84 for the last single week of trading, and 68.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,197 million, or 74.70% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,222,375, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,257,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.2 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 8.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 20,802,477 shares. Additionally, 683 investors decreased positions by around 23,421,488 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 321,504,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,728,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,932,660 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 4,093,349 shares during the same period.