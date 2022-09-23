Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] loss -6.47% or -3.57 points to close at $51.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2498681 shares. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Daqo New Energy Issues Its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy,” the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The 2021 ESG report particularly highlights the Company’s efforts with respect to corporate governance, innovation and R&D, employee rights protection, environmental sustainability and emission control, as well as social responsibility.

It opened the trading session at $54.98, the shares rose to $55.50 and dropped to $50.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DQ points out that the company has recorded 13.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, DQ reached to a volume of 2498681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $86.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $76, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on DQ stock. On August 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DQ shares from 48 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.14.

Trading performance analysis for DQ stock

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, DQ shares dropped by -17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.16, while it was recorded at 55.13 for the last single week of trading, and 50.98 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.59 and a Gross Margin at +65.36. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.68.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

There are presently around $2,062 million, or 58.90% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,927,473, which is approximately 21.337% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,362,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.66 million in DQ stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $168.88 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 8,482,389 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,807,915 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 23,641,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,931,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,108,375 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,552 shares during the same period.