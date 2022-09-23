United Maritime Corporation [USEA] is -39.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] closed the trading session at $1.75 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.55, while the highest price level was $1.94. The company report on September 22, 2022 that United Completes Stock Buyback of $3 million and Initiates Additional $3 million Stock Buyback Plan.

United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that it has completed the buyback of approximately 1.86 million shares, representing approximately 20% of the Company’s outstanding common shares, at an average price of $1.6095, fully utilizing its previously announced share buyback plan.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized an additional share buyback plan (the “Plan”), where it may repurchase up to an additional $3 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market. This Plan represents up to an additional 26% of United’s market capitalization as of September 21, 2022.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, USEA reached to a volume of 3991440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

USEA stock trade performance evaluation

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8936, while it was recorded at 1.6040 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Maritime Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 406 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 70,850 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 70,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 406 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 70,850 shares during the same period.