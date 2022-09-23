Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] moved down -1.28: Why It’s Important

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] price plunged by -1.28 percent to reach at -$2.72. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

A sum of 2495421 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.49M shares. Union Pacific Corporation shares reached a high of $212.51 and dropped to a low of $208.84 until finishing in the latest session at $209.17.

The one-year UNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.79. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $242.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $242, while Daiwa Securities kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 272 to 232.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 52.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.67, while it was recorded at 212.51 for the last single week of trading, and 235.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 14.68%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,311 million, or 80.50% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,837,492, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,017,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.8 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -3.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,056 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 26,070,210 shares. Additionally, 1,150 investors decreased positions by around 27,262,420 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 440,575,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,907,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,723,889 shares, while 196 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112,746 shares during the same period.