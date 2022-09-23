Truist slashes price target on Cano Health Inc. [CANO] – find out why.

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] traded at a high on 09/22/22, posting a 32.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.34. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Cano Health to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Cano Health Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be accessible through Cano Health’s Investor Relations website at investors.canohealth.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23724014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cano Health Inc. stands at 17.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.15%.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $4.28 billion, with 210.05 million shares outstanding and 157.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 23724014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $9.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.97. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 38.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.29. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $1,386 million, or 73.50% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,162,099, which is approximately 3.826% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 16,160,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.78 million in CANO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $132.06 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 24.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 41,466,695 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 30,259,012 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 94,424,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,149,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,712,514 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 16,072,397 shares during the same period.