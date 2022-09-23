Truist slashes price target on Athenex Inc. [ATNX] – find out why.

Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ: ATNX] closed the trading session at $0.26 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.26, while the highest price level was $0.315. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Athenex to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12-14, 2022, in New York, NY and virtually. Company management will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Please find additional details about the presentation below.

Virtual Presentation Date: Monday, September 12, 2022, 7:00am EDTPresenter: Dr. Johnson Lau, Chief Executive OfficerWebcast: Link here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.88 percent and weekly performance of -41.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ATNX reached to a volume of 2722159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Athenex Inc. [ATNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNX shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Athenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Athenex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athenex Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ATNX stock trade performance evaluation

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.74. With this latest performance, ATNX shares dropped by -44.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.55 for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5434, while it was recorded at 0.3396 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7694 for the last 200 days.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athenex Inc. [ATNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.23 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Athenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.78.

Athenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 37.90% of ATNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,532,467, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,620,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in ATNX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.19 million in ATNX stock with ownership of nearly 104.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ:ATNX] by around 6,501,793 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 11,838,298 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,388,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,728,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 968,310 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,293,334 shares during the same period.