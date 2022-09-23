Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] is -85.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, down -44.06%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that TOP Ships Announces Reverse Stock Split.

TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), announced today that it has determined to effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued common shares. The Company’s shareholders approved the reverse stock split and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on September 5, 2022.

The reverse stock split is expected to take effect, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NASDAQ Capital Market, as of the opening of trading on Friday, September 23, 2022 under the existing ticker symbol “TOPS”. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be Y8897Y 198.

Top Ships Inc. stock is now -85.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOPS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.956 and lowest of $2.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.65, which means current price is +14.29% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 725.92K shares, TOPS reached a trading volume of 12815291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05.

How has TOPS stock performed recently?

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.37. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -60.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.87 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3176, while it was recorded at 0.2066 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6929 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

Insider trade positions for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.16% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,832,962, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 180,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 2,391,955 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 89,735 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 167,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,649,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,869 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 57,320 shares during the same period.