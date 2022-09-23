Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is -41.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $42.09 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Opening at Escena Luxury Community in Palm Springs, Calif.

Toll Brothers at Escena offers unmatched modern luxury and final opportunity to buy in this prestigious master-planned golf course community.

Toll Brothers Inc. represents 115.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.68 billion with the latest information. TOL stock price has been found in the range of $41.98 to $43.2399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 3433724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $52.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56.

Trading performance analysis for TOL stock

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, TOL shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.67, while it was recorded at 43.35 for the last single week of trading, and 51.85 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 3.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

There are presently around $4,181 million, or 89.20% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,761,516, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 7.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,987,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.47 million in TOL stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $225.51 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 2.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 9,536,821 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 9,511,205 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 80,290,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,338,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,951,907 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,159,792 shares during the same period.