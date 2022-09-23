The Southern Company [SO] gain 10.73% so far this year. What now?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a low on 09/22/22, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.94. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Southern Company Named One of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022.

We are honored to be named one of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022. This recognition speaks to our continued commitment to creating an equitable work environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, supported, respected and heard.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2821752 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Southern Company stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $80.77 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 2821752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $76.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 73 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.91, while it was recorded at 76.96 for the last single week of trading, and 71.84 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.59%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $52,655 million, or 63.70% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,260,760, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,620,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.87 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 805 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 40,138,684 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 28,330,101 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 624,904,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,373,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,417,946 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,392,753 shares during the same period.