Talkspace Inc. [TALK] Revenue clocked in at $115.50 million, down -48.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ: TALK] gained 22.39% on the last trading session, reaching $1.02 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Jon Cohen and Michael Hansen Join Talkspace’s Board of Directors.

Shareholders Approve All Measures at First Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Shareholders of Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK) today elected Jon Cohen, M.D., to the virtual behavioral healthcare company’s board of directors and approved all other shareholder proposals during the company’s first Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Talkspace Inc. represents 155.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $170.80 million with the latest information. TALK stock price has been found in the range of $0.83 to $1.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 543.41K shares, TALK reached a trading volume of 3920438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talkspace Inc. [TALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $2.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Talkspace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for TALK stock

Talkspace Inc. [TALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, TALK shares dropped by -35.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.45 for Talkspace Inc. [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4831, while it was recorded at 0.9484 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5661 for the last 200 days.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talkspace Inc. [TALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.63 and a Gross Margin at +58.57. Talkspace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Talkspace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Talkspace Inc. [TALK]

There are presently around $76 million, or 55.10% of TALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XIII, LP with ownership of 14,702,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 11,340,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 million in TALK stocks shares; and REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $8.87 million in TALK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talkspace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ:TALK] by around 5,354,656 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,954,958 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 64,505,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,815,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,560,939 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,365,012 shares during the same period.