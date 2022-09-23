Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $98

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.86%. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Consumer Conference.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Company will webcast its presentation at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

Over the last 12 months, SYY stock dropped by -0.41%. The one-year Sysco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.52. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.90 billion, with 510.59 million shares outstanding and 502.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, SYY stock reached a trading volume of 3224840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $93.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 199.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.10, while it was recorded at 78.67 for the last single week of trading, and 82.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SYY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 41.40%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,858 million, or 85.50% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,446,544, which is approximately 2.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,214,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.44 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -0.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 660 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 18,493,489 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 23,506,847 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 382,636,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,636,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,811 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,467 shares during the same period.