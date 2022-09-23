S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] Revenue clocked in at $9.56 billion, down -31.69% YTD: What’s Next?

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] price plunged by -3.74 percent to reach at -$12.51. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Novata and S&P Global Market Intelligence Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Collection and Management of Financial and ESG Data for Private Market Investors.

Partnership provides private markets more transparency through iLevel, a single source for data collection and reporting.

Novata, a leading ESG data platform built for the private markets, and S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to the global markets, today announced a strategic partnership to provide private market investors with a holistic data solution that simplifies the process of collecting both financial and ESG data.

A sum of 2499665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. S&P Global Inc. shares reached a high of $334.25 and dropped to a low of $322.22 until finishing in the latest session at $322.37.

The one-year SPGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.23. The average equity rating for SPGI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $414.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $495, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 8.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 63.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SPGI Stock Performance Analysis:

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.59 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 364.78, while it was recorded at 337.47 for the last single week of trading, and 384.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into S&P Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.11 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 238.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.94.

S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SPGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 10.50%.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96,148 million, or 92.90% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,456,271, which is approximately 0.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,688,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.25 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.0 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly -5.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 17,826,454 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 32,260,061 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 248,167,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,253,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,491,640 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 4,221,834 shares during the same period.