Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is -88.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] traded at a high on 09/22/22, posting a 12.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Siyata Mobile’s Uniden(R) Cellular Booster Kits and Accessories To Be Purchased By U.S. Navy.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from a federal government contractor who will provide Uniden® cellular booster kits and accessories to the U.S. Navy. The order includes the Uniden® U70P Cellular Booster Kits and accessories that will be utilized for numerous naval buildings with poor cell phone signal reception.

“This is our first sale of cellular boosters that will be used by the military and we are extremely pleased to have been selected after a rigorous selection process. A significant benefit of this award is that Siyata has the solution to the Navy’s cellular coverage issues, which we believe should create additional opportunities,” said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund. “Military, government and enterprise customers alike are seeing the benefit of having strong cellular signals which provide clear, consistent communications and maximum data up/download speeds.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3953679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at 15.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.94%.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $7.03 million, with 14.63 million shares outstanding and 14.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.03K shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 3953679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.93. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -41.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.24 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7303, while it was recorded at 0.4370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3355 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.70% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 33,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 31,238 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 80,977 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 636,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,376 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,008 shares during the same period.