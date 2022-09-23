ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Revenue clocked in at $38.00 million, down -83.78% YTD: What’s Next?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] closed the trading session at $18.98 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.7001, while the highest price level was $21.49. The company report on September 21, 2022 that ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5 Million Private Placement.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for a private placement of common stock and warrants exercisable for common stock expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $5 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other transaction-related expenses payable by the Company. In the private placement, the Company has agreed to sell 416,667 shares of its common stock together with common warrants to purchase up to 833,334 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and two accompanying common warrants are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $12.00. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $12.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire seven years from the date of issuance. In connection with the private placement, the Company will reduce the exercise price of 124,194 outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock to $0.01 per share, effective upon the closing of the private placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. The private placement is expected to close on or about September 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.78 percent and weekly performance of -1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 613.12K shares, PIXY reached to a volume of 3463723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 6.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

PIXY stock trade performance evaluation

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.41, while it was recorded at 19.70 for the last single week of trading, and 56.65 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.76 and a Gross Margin at -0.15. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.85.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in PIXY stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $26000.0 in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 2,217 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 29,882 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 15,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,644 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,870 shares during the same period.