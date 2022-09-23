Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell -44.77% so far this year. What now?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] traded at a low on 09/21/22, posting a -32.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.45. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Sesen Bio and Carisma Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement.

Transaction to create a well-funded, clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing engineered macrophages for the treatment of cancer and other serious disorders.

Combined company expected to have approximately $180 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at close, including $30 million from a concurrent financing by Carisma, which is expected to fund the combined company through 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12166939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sesen Bio Inc. stands at 14.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.98%.

The market cap for SESN stock reached $87.91 million, with 199.46 million shares outstanding and 198.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, SESN reached a trading volume of 12166939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Sesen Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has SESN stock performed recently?

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.95. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -30.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6942, while it was recorded at 0.6307 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6819 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.09 and a Gross Margin at +99.68. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13.

Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 14.50% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,742,373, which is approximately -15.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,088,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in SESN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.21 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 6,547,401 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 22,002,579 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 349,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,899,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,028,691 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,184,913 shares during the same period.