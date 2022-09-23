Rumble Inc. [RUM] is 22.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ: RUM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.03%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that “SteveWillDoIt” to Produce Exclusive Content on Rumble.

Mega-influencer SteveWillDoIt from the NELK Boys moves to Rumble and Locals as his primary video platforms.

Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced that SteveWillDoIt, the highly popular comedian and video personality with the “Gen Z” demographic, has agreed to produce exclusive weekly video content on Rumble and Rumble’s community-based subscription platform, Locals.

Over the last 12 months, RUM stock rose by 36.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $506.15 million, with 38.20 million shares outstanding and 30.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, RUM stock reached a trading volume of 5747191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rumble Inc. [RUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, RUM shares gained by 30.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Rumble Inc. [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 13.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.91.

Rumble Inc. [RUM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Rumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ:RUM] by around 2,903,704 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 953,742 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 1,360,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,218,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,411,522 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 806,356 shares during the same period.