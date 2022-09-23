Redburn lifts The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] loss -1.17% or -0.31 points to close at $26.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2735990 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Sellers.guide by Primis Announces The State of Transparency Report.

It opened the trading session at $26.70, the shares rose to $26.79 and dropped to $26.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPG points out that the company has recorded -25.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 2735990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $33.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $33, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.78, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 32.63 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $10,110 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,919,979, which is approximately 2.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,472,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $587.63 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -33.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 23,667,008 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 28,764,588 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 332,562,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,994,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,014,872 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,916,642 shares during the same period.