RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] – find out why.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] price plunged by -5.61 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Petco to Present at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (the “Company” or “Petco”) (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The live audio webcast will be available via the Company’s investor relations page at ir.petco.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website through September 21, 2022.

A sum of 5166653 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares reached a high of $13.16 and dropped to a low of $12.26 until finishing in the latest session at $12.45.

The one-year WOOF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.95. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $18.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.65. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,962 million, or 71.90% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 7,621,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.88 million in WOOF stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $94.86 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 22,977,908 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 16,340,425 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 118,285,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,603,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,753,660 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,299,977 shares during the same period.