RBC Capital Mkts lifts Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.76 at the close of the session, down -1.35%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is now -30.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBSW Stock saw the intraday high of $9.0808 and lowest of $8.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.64, which means current price is +2.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 4072185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

There are presently around $410 million, or 7.90% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,485,875, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,708,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.25 million in SBSW stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $34.84 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly 71.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 9,059,650 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 8,792,709 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 28,916,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,768,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,015,810 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,853,108 shares during the same period.