Raymond James slashes price target on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] – find out why.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] loss -5.98% on the last trading session, reaching $10.84 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Allogene Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

U.S. FDA Clearance on Potential Pivotal Phase 2 Trial of ALLO-501A Anticipated in Coming Weeks.

Expected to be the Industry’s First Allogeneic CAR T Phase 2 Pivotal Trial.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. represents 143.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60 billion with the latest information. ALLO stock price has been found in the range of $10.73 to $11.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 3164451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $27.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALLO stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLO shares from 30 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7982.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

Trading performance analysis for ALLO stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.57. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.22, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -664.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $1,304 million, or 72.20% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 18,716,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.88 million in ALLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.12 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 24.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 22,606,320 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,941,642 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 84,789,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,337,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,480,369 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,861,679 shares during the same period.