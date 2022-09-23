Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] Stock trading around $34.66 per share: What’s Next?

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] price plunged by -6.35 percent to reach at -$2.35. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Privia Health to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its management team plans to participate in a “fireside chat” Q&A session at the 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 beginning at 9:05 am ET.

The live webcast and replay of the event, as well as any accompanying slide presentation, will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

A sum of 2455947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Privia Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $37.02 and dropped to a low of $33.28 until finishing in the latest session at $34.66.

The one-year PRVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.15. The average equity rating for PRVA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $47.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Privia Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PRVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRVA in the course of the last twelve months was 78.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

PRVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.52. With this latest performance, PRVA shares dropped by -16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.08, while it was recorded at 37.30 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Privia Health Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.50 and a Gross Margin at +6.33. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.86.

Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,429 million, or 84.20% of PRVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 27,913,369, which is approximately -0.347% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,502,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.07 million in PRVA stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $139.16 million in PRVA stock with ownership of nearly -2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Privia Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVA] by around 9,528,751 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,190,180 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 55,365,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,084,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,608,181 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,105,376 shares during the same period.