Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] is -79.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] price surged by 46.39 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Panbela Provides Business Update and Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, today provides a business update and reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Management is hosting an earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A sum of 4121374 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 392.00K shares. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4419 and dropped to a low of $0.2028 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

The one-year PBLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.62. The average equity rating for PBLA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -55.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9139, while it was recorded at 0.3520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.35.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: BRAND ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. with ownership of 57,144, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC, holding 24,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in PBLA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7000.0 in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 56,798 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 730,714 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 616,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,333 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 729,722 shares during the same period.